Boeing Co (BA) Holdings Decreased by California Capital Advisors Inc.

California Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 6.1% of California Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. California Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,412,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,991,613,000 after purchasing an additional 407,511 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 7,215.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,919,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $972,919,000 after buying an additional 4,852,679 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,066,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $606,405,000 after buying an additional 123,420 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,006,858 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $594,606,000 after buying an additional 21,804 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Boeing by 9.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,906,822 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $574,841,000 after buying an additional 246,578 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Co (NYSE BA) opened at $295.36 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $154.96 and a fifty-two week high of $299.33. The firm has a market cap of $175,755.22, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 12,064.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Boeing announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Buckingham Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, December 11th. Vetr upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Boeing Co (BA) Holdings Decreased by California Capital Advisors Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/boeing-co-ba-holdings-decreased-by-california-capital-advisors-inc.html.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.