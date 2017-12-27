Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (BRG) Short Interest Up 7.2% in December

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,365,258 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 1,273,157 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,669 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 307,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.29, a PE ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 304.45 and a current ratio of 304.45. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $14.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is -362.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 63.0% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 27.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 21.4% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the third quarter worth $298,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on acquiring a portfolio of residential real estate assets. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of interests in 31 properties (21 operating and 10 development properties). As of December 31, 2016, its properties contained an aggregate of 9,570 units, consisting of 6,972 operating units and 2,598 units under development.

