Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective to seek preservation of capital, consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

