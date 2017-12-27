Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 9th

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1318 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.09. 62,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,090. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $23.96.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities, including Build America Bonds (BABs), issued by state and local governments to finance capital projects, such as public schools, roads, transportation infrastructure, bridges, ports and public buildings.

