Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM ) opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,878.74, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth about $8,726,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 64.5% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 110,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 43,209 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 194.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 143,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 94,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/black-stone-minerals-bsm-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is an owner of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company’s principal business is maximizing the value of its existing portfolio of mineral and royalty assets through active management and expanding its asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.