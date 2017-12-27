Black Hills Corp (BKH) Stake Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,550 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Black Hills worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 977.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 99,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 89,956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 113.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 383,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 25.8% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 27,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Williams Capital downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Black Hills Corp ( NYSE:BKH ) opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. Black Hills Corp has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,156.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Black Hills had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/black-hills-corp-bkh-stake-lowered-by-new-york-state-common-retirement-fund.html.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company, which is focused primarily on regulated utilities. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, Oil and Gas, and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Electric Utilities segment generated, transmitted and distributed electricity to approximately 208,500 customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.