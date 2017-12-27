BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Slagle anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for BJ's Restaurants’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.73 million. BJ's Restaurants had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

BJRI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BJ's Restaurants in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on BJ's Restaurants from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ's Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ's Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ BJRI) traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 182,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. BJ's Restaurants has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in BJ's Restaurants by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in BJ's Restaurants by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 17,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in BJ's Restaurants by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 33,628 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in BJ's Restaurants by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 25,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in BJ's Restaurants by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 84,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Walsh sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $4,251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,072.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Lynds sold 3,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $110,368.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,259.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,102 shares of company stock worth $6,287,084 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. BJ's Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.24%.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates restaurants. The Company segment includes casual dining company-owned restaurants. Each of its restaurants is operated either as a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery, a BJ’s Pizza & Grill or a BJ’s Grill restaurant. The Company’s restaurants offer craft beers and other beers, as well as a selection of appetizers, entrees, pastas, burgers and sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts, including its warm pizza cookie dessert, the Pizookie.

