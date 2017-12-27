Bemis (BMS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bemis (NYSE:BMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bemis lowered its 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance due to lower unit volume projections as well as expected hurricane-related impact in the fourth quarter. Further, its performance is expected to be impacted by the escalating raw material prices due to hurricanes. The company remains concerned on tough economic environment in Brazil and declining U.S. packaged food market. Restructuring expenses will also drag Bemis’ profit in the near term. Its estimates have been going down over the past two months. The company underperformed its industry over the last year.”

BMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bemis in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Bemis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bemis in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Bemis in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bemis from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of Bemis ( NYSE BMS ) opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,300.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Bemis has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $51.98.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Bemis had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 4.84%. Bemis’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Bemis will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Bemis’s payout ratio is 56.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bemis by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bemis by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Bemis by 262.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 51,247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bemis in the third quarter valued at about $6,118,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in Bemis in the third quarter valued at about $1,324,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents all food, consumer, and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations located in the United States. The Global Packaging segment includes all packaging-related manufacturing operations located outside of the United States, as well as global medical device and pharmaceutical packaging-related manufacturing operations.

