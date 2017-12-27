Bemis (BMS) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.17

News stories about Bemis (NYSE:BMS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bemis earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.7508114665714 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Bemis in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bemis in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bemis in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bemis in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bemis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Bemis ( BMS ) traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.54. 262,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.80. Bemis has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $4,300.00, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bemis had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Bemis’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Bemis will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Bemis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.87%.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents all food, consumer, and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations located in the United States. The Global Packaging segment includes all packaging-related manufacturing operations located outside of the United States, as well as global medical device and pharmaceutical packaging-related manufacturing operations.

