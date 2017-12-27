Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $5.42 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,963 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,380,168,000 after purchasing an additional 937,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,905,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,983,097,000 after purchasing an additional 703,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,777,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,843,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,099,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,028,898,000 after purchasing an additional 177,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,281,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,484,350,000 after purchasing an additional 207,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.32.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,148,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.03, for a total transaction of $3,860,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,919 shares in the company, valued at $756,484.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,842 shares of company stock worth $10,347,448. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ COST) opened at $186.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $195.35. The company has a market cap of $81,930.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

