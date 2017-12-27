Barclays (BCS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Barclays (NYSE:BCS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Barclays earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 43.0906451816598 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:
- Barclays Updates On US Tax Reform (markets.businessinsider.com)
- Why oil is due for a ‘sharp correction’ (cnbc.com)
- Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 27, 2017 : NVFY, XNET, BCS, AAPL, NOK, TVIX, NVDA, BP, MFGP, MU, CHK, BAC – Nasdaq (nasdaq.com)
- Barclays expects $1.3 bln write-down from U.S. tax reform (feeds.reuters.com)
- Barclays PLC (BCS) – Technical Deep insight – Wall Street Morning (wallstreetmorning.com)
Barclays (BCS) traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,641. Barclays has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46,233.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95.
TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/barclays-bcs-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-finds.html.
About Barclays
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.