Barclays (BCS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Barclays (NYSE:BCS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Barclays earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 43.0906451816598 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Barclays (BCS) traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,641. Barclays has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46,233.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Macquarie upgraded Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

