Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (OZRK) Stake Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,638 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Bank Of The Ozarks worth $11,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZRK. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in the third quarter worth $104,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in the second quarter worth $190,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank Of The Ozarks during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Bank Of The Ozarks during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Bank Of The Ozarks during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OZRK. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Bank Of The Ozarks from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank Of The Ozarks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut Bank Of The Ozarks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Bank Of The Ozarks Inc ( NASDAQ OZRK ) opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. Bank Of The Ozarks Inc has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,340.00, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Bank Of The Ozarks had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 65.67%. The business had revenue of $242.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Bank Of The Ozarks Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of The Ozarks Profile

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a state chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its loan services include various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans and various leasing services.

