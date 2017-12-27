Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in SJW Group (SJW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of SJW Group worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter worth $6,183,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 2,209.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 143.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 146,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE SJW) opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1,300.00, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.17. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $45.39 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $124.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 11.81%. sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, formerly SJW Corp., is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include San Jose Water Company, SJWTX, Inc, SJW Land Company and Texas Water Alliance Limited (TWA). SJWTX, Inc is doing business as Canyon Lake Water Service Company (CLWSC). It operates through the segments, which include Water Utility Services, Real Estate Services and All Other.

