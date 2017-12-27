Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.43 Million Stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (TLK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,901 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk were worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 34.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 11.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk in the second quarter worth $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 29.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk in the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLK. Macquarie cut PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk ( NYSE TLK ) opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk offers telecommunications and network services. The Company’s segments include Corporate, Home, Personal and Others. The Corporate segment provides telecommunications services, including interconnection, leased lines, satellite, contact center, broadband access, information technology services, and data and Internet services to companies and institutions.

