Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stake Lessened by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $1,017,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $128,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $310,620.00, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.07 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Vetr raised shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.59 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stake Lessened by BTR Capital Management Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/bank-of-america-corp-bac-stake-lessened-by-btr-capital-management-inc.html.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.