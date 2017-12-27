B. Riley Weighs in on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – B. Riley lifted their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued on Thursday. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The mining company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.21. 5,673,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,121,231. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2,158.59, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,963,836 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $221,190,000 after buying an additional 6,321,205 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6,863.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,824,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,682 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,297,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,056 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,977,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,446,000 after purchasing an additional 717,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,720,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 653,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, formerly Cliffs Natural Resources Inc, is a mining and natural resources company. The Company is a supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. The Company’s segments include U.S. Iron Ore and Asia Pacific Iron Ore.

