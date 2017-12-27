Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd

Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.4% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ADP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.14.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP ) opened at $117.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51,835.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

