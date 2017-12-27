Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG) Short Interest Up 48.8% in December

Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,047 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the November 30th total of 297,123 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,410 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auryn Resources stock. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,000. Auryn Resources accounts for 1.0% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 1.91% of Auryn Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN AUG) traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 144,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,848. Auryn Resources has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.97 and a P/E ratio of -82.50.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

