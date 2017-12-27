Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (AI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0733 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$12.62. 25,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,559. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of C$11.20 and a 12-month high of C$12.71. The firm has a market cap of $419.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.23.

AI has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research reissued a “top pick” rating and set a C$13.07 price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation is a non-bank lender. The Company provides residential and commercial mortgages that lends in urban centers in Canada. Its mortgages are secured by all types of residential, multi-residential and commercial real property located in Canada. Its investment objectives are to preserve its shareholders equity and provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends from its investments in mortgage loans.

