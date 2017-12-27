Atlantic Trust Group LLC Acquires 25,452 Shares of Novartis AG (NVS)

Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,452 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in Novartis by 38.1% during the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Novartis by 588.8% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Novartis by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG (NYSE NVS) opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $196,226.09, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Novartis’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which provides healthcare solutions. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, Alcon and Corporate activities.

