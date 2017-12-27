Athos Capital Ltd Purchases New Stake in Akorn, Inc. (AKRX)

Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. Akorn comprises about 2.2% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Athos Capital Ltd owned about 0.07% of Akorn at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Akorn by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Akorn by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akorn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Airain ltd increased its position in shares of Akorn by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Airain ltd now owns 77,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Akorn by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group set a $34.00 target price on Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akorn from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 target price on Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Akorn in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Shares of Akorn, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AKRX ) opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,010.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.33. Akorn, Inc. has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In related news, Director Brian Tambi sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $503,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Akorn

Akorn Inc (Akorn), together with its subsidiaries, is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, as well as private-label over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products and animal health pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: Prescription Pharmaceuticals and the Consumer Health.

