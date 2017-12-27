Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Position Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.16% of Assured Guaranty worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 58.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,780,000 after buying an additional 652,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 447,968 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 671,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,027,000 after purchasing an additional 281,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,176,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 255,081 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,053.33, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.51. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 45.38%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Assured Guaranty announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.21%.

AGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/assured-guaranty-ltd-ago-position-trimmed-by-janus-henderson-group-plc.html.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It applies its credit underwriting judgment, risk management skills and capital markets experience primarily to offer financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.