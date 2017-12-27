Aspen Insurance (AHL) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Insurance Holdings is a Bermudian holding company that provides property and casualty reinsurance in the global market, property and liability insurance principally in the United Kingdom and surplus lines insurance in the United States. Aspen’s operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries located in London, Bermuda and the United States: Aspen Insurance UK Limited, Aspen Insurance Limited and Aspen Specialty Insurance Company. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Aspen Insurance in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Aspen Insurance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Aspen Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Aspen Insurance from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Aspen Insurance ( AHL ) traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,420.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Insurance has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $57.80.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.07) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.56 million. Aspen Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. Aspen Insurance’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Aspen Insurance will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Insurance news, CEO Stephen Postlewhite sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $49,944.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance on a global basis. It manages its business as two business segments: Aspen Insurance and Aspen Reinsurance (Aspen Re). The reinsurance segment consists of property catastrophe reinsurance (including the business written through Aspen Capital Markets), other property reinsurance (risk excess, pro rata and facultative), casualty reinsurance (U.S.

