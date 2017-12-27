Arconic Inc. (ARNC) Stake Lowered by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,206 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Arconic worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,991,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Arconic by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 617,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Arconic by 194.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,126,000 after buying an additional 1,227,740 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Arconic by 16.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 125,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arconic by 8.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Vetr raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.97 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Arconic Inc. ( NYSE ARNC ) opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. Arconic Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $12,913.93, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc, formerly Alcoa Inc, is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Its multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used around the world in markets, such as aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and packaging.

