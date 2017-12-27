Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 28th. Analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.98, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.60. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APDN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/applied-dna-sciences-apdn-to-release-earnings-on-thursday-2.html.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc is engaged in creating security solutions addressing the challenges of modern commerce. The Company is also engaged in the large-scale production of specific deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequences using the polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Its principal technology platform includes SigNature DNA, SigNature T DNA, fiberTyping, DNAnet, digitalDNA, SigNify and Beacon.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.