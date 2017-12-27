Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.20% of Apogee Enterprises worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 362,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 132,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc ( NASDAQ:APOG ) opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,252.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.35 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc is engaged in the design and development of glass solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. The Company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, Architectural Framing Systems and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated glass used in customized window and wall systems.

