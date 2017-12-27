Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 75,726 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 486,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 249,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 753.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 32,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 28,672 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 111,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $4,910,503.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Bezzant sold 7,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $338,640.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,852.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company ( AIV ) opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6,800.00, a PE ratio of 139.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $254.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.17 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 21.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 464.52%.

AIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Aimco, through its subsidiaries, AIMCO-GP, Inc and AIMCO-LP Trust, holds the ownership interests in the Aimco Operating Partnership. It operates through two segments: conventional real estate and affordable real estate.

