Annies (BNNY) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.13

News headlines about Annies (NYSE:BNNY) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Annies earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 44.9020050457169 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Annies (BNNY) opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. Annies has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $790.50 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60.

Annie’s, Inc is a natural and organic food company. The Company’s product lines include natural products, products made with organic ingredients and certified organic products. The Company sells its products in three primary product categories: meals, snacks, and dressings, condiments and other. Its products appeal to health-conscious consumers who seek to avoid artificial flavors, synthetic colors and preservatives that are used in many conventional packaged foods.

