Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management (NLY) traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.08. 3,769,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,464,304. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $13,972.49, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.22. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $353.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.67 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 104.56% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Keyes purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Wellington Denahan purchased 125,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,601.60. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,798,414 shares in the company, valued at $21,527,015.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 460,080 shares of company stock worth $5,239,984. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of real estate related investments. Its investment groups primarily consist of Agency, which invests primarily in various types of Agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; Residential credit, which invests primarily in non-Agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products and residential mortgage loan markets; Commercial real estate, which originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments, and Middle market, which provides customized debt financing to middle-market businesses.

