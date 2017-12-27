Anixter International (AXE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AXE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Anixter International in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Anixter International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anixter International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of Anixter International ( AXE ) opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,488.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.03. Anixter International has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Anixter International will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Eck sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Eck sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $224,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,078. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXE. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anixter International by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anixter International by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anixter International by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc is engaged in the distribution of enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products and utility power solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS).

