Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “AB InBev’s shares have underperformed the industry year to date, largely due to dismal earnings history. Evidently, the company’s last reported quarter marked its seventh straight earnings miss, while revenues missed estimate for the second consecutive quarter. Higher cost of sales, soft volumes and consumers’ changing preferences have been impacting the company’s performance. Further, management continues to anticipate increased cost of sales, owing to the lingering currency woes and growth of premium brands. Also, volatility in some of the key regions remains a threat. However, AB InBev’s robust brand portfolio and solid geographical reach remain its major strength. Further, we expect the company to benefit from its constant expansion in the craft beer space, given the rising demand for this beer category. Also, it keeps introducing near beer alternatives along with no- and low-alcohol beers, which is encouraging.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $132.00 price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Societe Generale downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.81.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev ( BUD ) traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $111.41. The company had a trading volume of 549,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,721. The company has a market cap of $188,898.06, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $126.50.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 9.57%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter valued at $10,132,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 30.6% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 9,909 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter valued at $462,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (AB InBev) is a Belgium-based company engaged in the brewers industry. The Company owns a portfolio of over 200 beer brands. The Company’s brand portfolio includes global brands, such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; international brands, including Beck’s, Leffe and Hoegaarden, and local champions, such as Bud Light, Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Quilmes, Victoria, Modelo Especial, Michelob Ultra, Harbin, Sedrin, Klinskoye, Sibirskaya Korona, Chernigivske, Cass and Jupiler.

