Analyzing Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) & The Competition

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLNO) is one of 78 public companies in the “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Soleno Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of shares of all “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” companies are owned by institutional investors. 69.8% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Soleno Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Soleno Therapeutics Competitors 219 1239 2725 88 2.63

Soleno Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 367.84%. As a group, “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” companies have a potential upside of 6.79%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 5.99, meaning that its stock price is 499% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soleno Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics $1.45 million -$12.06 million -1.07 Soleno Therapeutics Competitors $975.11 million $120.37 million 270.12

Soleno Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Soleno Therapeutics. Soleno Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics -1,389.76% -54.11% -46.95% Soleno Therapeutics Competitors -426.42% -42.31% -11.90%

Summary

Soleno Therapeutics peers beat Soleno Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Capnia, Inc., is a healthcare company that develops and commercializes neonatology devices and diagnostics. The Company also has a therapeutics platform based on its proprietary technology for precision metering of gas flow. The Company offers products, such as CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide (ETCO) Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories, and Serenz Nasal Relief. The Company has developed the CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide Monitor that measures ETCO for the detection of dangerous hemolysis rates. The Infant Solutions product line, including the NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator Unit and accessories, is designed for controlled and accurate resuscitation of neonates and infants in the clinical environment. Serenz Nasal Relief is a hand-held nasal irrigator that uses carbon dioxide (CO2) gas to wash the nasal passages.

