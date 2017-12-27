Analyzing Enel Generacion Chile (EOCC) & Its Competitors

Enel Generacion Chile (NYSE: EOCC) is one of 82 public companies in the “Electric Utilities” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Enel Generacion Chile to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enel Generacion Chile and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generacion Chile 2 0 0 0 1.00 Enel Generacion Chile Competitors 547 3008 2416 43 2.33

Enel Generacion Chile currently has a consensus price target of $24.20, indicating a potential downside of 8.54%. As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies have a potential upside of 12.77%. Given Enel Generacion Chile’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enel Generacion Chile has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generacion Chile and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generacion Chile N/A N/A N/A Enel Generacion Chile Competitors -14.45% 9.12% 2.52%

Dividends

Enel Generacion Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 98.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enel Generacion Chile and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generacion Chile $2.46 billion $614.32 million N/A Enel Generacion Chile Competitors $7.66 billion $831.80 million 56.51

Enel Generacion Chile’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enel Generacion Chile.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Enel Generacion Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Enel Generacion Chile has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generacion Chile’s competitors have a beta of 0.63, suggesting that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enel Generacion Chile competitors beat Enel Generacion Chile on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

Enel Generacion Chile Company Profile

Enel Generacion Chile SA, formerly Empresa Nacional De Electricidad SA, is a Chile-based company engaged in the business of electricity generation. The Company operates in Chile. The Company owns and operates a total of approximately 111-generation units in Chile both directly and through its subsidiaries, Pehuenche, Celta and GasAtacama. Of these generation units, approximately 38 are hydroelectric, with a total installed capacity of over 3,470 megawatts. There are approximately 22 thermal generation units that operate with gas, coal or oil with a total installed capacity of over 2,808 megawatts. There are over 51 wind powered generation units with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 78 megawatts. The Company’s subsidiaries include Compania Electrica San Isidro S.A. (San Isidro), Compania Electrica Tarapaca S.A. (Celta), Empresa Electrica Pehuenche S.A. (Pehuenche) and GasAtacama S.A (GasAtacama). It is controlled by Enel Chile SA.

