Analyzing Cvent (CVT) and Its Competitors

Cvent (NYSE: CVT) is one of 107 public companies in the “Software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cvent to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cvent and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cvent 0 0 0 0 N/A Cvent Competitors 296 2115 4489 91 2.63

As a group, “Software” companies have a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Cvent’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cvent has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cvent and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cvent N/A N/A -63.16 Cvent Competitors $2.20 billion $401.02 million 540.06

Cvent’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cvent. Cvent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cvent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cvent -9.84% -12.55% -6.86% Cvent Competitors -42.23% -17.61% -5.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Cvent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “Software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Cvent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cvent Company Profile

Cvent, Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise event management company. The Company provides solutions for both sides of the events and meetings value chain, such as event and meeting planners, through its Event Cloud, and hoteliers and venues, through its Hospitality Cloud. The Company offers planners a platform that addresses the entire lifecycle of events and meetings, including budgeting, planning, venue sourcing, marketing, management and measurement of meetings. It offers over six product categories, on over two integrated clouds, the Event Cloud and the Hospitality Cloud. The Event Cloud includes approximately five product categories, such as event management software, enterprise solutions software, mobile event applications, pre- and post-event feedback management software, and onsite event solutions. The Hospitality Cloud includes over three product categories, including group marketing solutions, group demand management, and group business intelligence for hotels and venues.

