Analysts Expect Trimble Inc (TRMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Trimble reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.11 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TRMB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trimble from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Trimble from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,930. The firm has a market cap of $10,198.85, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.35. Trimble has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Trimble declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $8,090,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,177,280.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 6,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $273,438.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,694.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,278 shares of company stock worth $12,969,243 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 48,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Trimble by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc, formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, is engaged in providing technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to transform their work processes. The Company’s solutions are used across a range of industries, including agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, government, natural resources, transportation and utilities.

