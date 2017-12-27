Analysts Expect Smart Sand Inc (SND) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) to post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. Smart Sand reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 259.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SND shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on Smart Sand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group set a $7.00 target price on Smart Sand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ SND) opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $340.92 and a PE ratio of 13.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SND. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 51.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,205,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after buying an additional 1,093,368 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,598,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 946,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,263,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after purchasing an additional 671,670 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 847,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 596,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc is a producer of Northern White raw frac sand, which is a proppant used to enhance hydrocarbon recovery rates in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The Company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies under a combination of long-term take-or-pay contracts and spot sales in the open market.

