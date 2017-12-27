Analysts Expect Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (CLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $248.71 Million

Analysts expect Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) to post sales of $248.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cloud Peak Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $255.70 million. Cloud Peak Energy reported sales of $227.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloud Peak Energy will report full year sales of $248.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $949.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $983.82 million per share, with estimates ranging from $939.20 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cloud Peak Energy.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 target price on Cloud Peak Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Cloud Peak Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloud Peak Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cloud Peak Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Shares of Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cloud Peak Energy has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $335.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 231.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,329,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 927,987 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 47.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,832,085 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 915,266 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,592,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 796,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,150,906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 751,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 90.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,380,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 655,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cloud Peak Energy

Cloud Peak Energy Inc is a producer of coal in the United States of America and the Powder River Basin (PRB). In the PRB, the Company owns and operates three surface coal mines: the Antelope Mine, the Cordero Rojo Mine and the Spring Creek Mine. Its segments include Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities.

