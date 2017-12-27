Analysts Expect Adient PLC (ADNT) to Post $1.85 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.65. Adient posted earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $10.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $11.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $13.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.13. Adient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ADNT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adient from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Adient in a report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

Adient (NYSE ADNT) opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $7,340.00 and a PE ratio of 8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Adient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other Adient news, VP Cathleen A. Ebacher sold 9,184 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $720,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman R Bruce Mcdonald sold 67,757 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $5,318,246.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,744. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/analysts-expect-adient-plc-adnt-to-post-1-85-eps.html.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc, formerly Adient Limited, is an automotive seating supplier. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks, and sport/crossover utility vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: Seating and Interiors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.