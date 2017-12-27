Analysts Anticipate Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS) to Post $0.27 EPS

Shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Triple-S Management an industry rank of 16 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

GTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

In related news, insider Iraida T. Ojeda-Castro sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $45,859.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,321.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTS. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 214,812 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 285,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 182,713 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 177,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 98,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 91,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triple-S Management (GTS) traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.88. 79,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,725. The firm has a market cap of $633.14, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. Triple-S Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.66 million. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. equities analysts expect that Triple-S Management will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/analysts-anticipate-triple-s-management-corp-gts-to-post-0-27-eps.html.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation operates as a managed care company. The Company offers a range of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicaid and Medicare markets. The Company’s segments include Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The Managed Care segment is engaged in the sale of managed care products to the Commercial, Medicare and Medicaid market sectors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triple-S Management (GTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.