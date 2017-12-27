Analysts Anticipate Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intec Pharma’s earnings. Intec Pharma posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intec Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intec Pharma.
NTEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on Intec Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on Intec Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intec Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $895,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $3,177,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Intec Pharma by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 522,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intec Pharma Company Profile
Intec Pharma Ltd is an Israel-based drug development company. It is a development stage biopharmaceutical company that develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill, a novel gastro-retentive delivery system, improves the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of various drugs.
