Analysts Anticipate Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Global Water Resources an industry rank of 118 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ GWRS ) opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.80, a PE ratio of 112.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.19. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.04%.

In other news, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $27,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $31,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,827,798 shares of company stock worth $26,270,373 and sold 8,193 shares worth $80,116. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Global Water Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 857.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc is a water resource management company. The Company owns, operates and manages water, wastewater and recycled water utilities in strategically located communities, principally in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. The Company focuses on the issues of water supply and scarcity, and applies principles of water conservation through water reclamation and reuse.

