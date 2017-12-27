Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 38,589 Shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A (LBTYA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,589 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global plc – Class A were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBTYA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 543,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after buying an additional 385,745 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 172,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 81,947 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Liberty Global plc – Class A by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global plc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Liberty Global plc – Class A by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 376,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 221,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global plc – Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.41.

Shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A ( NASDAQ LBTYA ) opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $7,850.00, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.61. Liberty Global plc – Class A has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Liberty Global plc – Class A declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $2,739,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,975,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,465,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 43,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $1,441,490.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,002 shares in the company, valued at $566,336.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,161 shares of company stock worth $6,398,961. 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global plc – Class A Profile

Liberty Global PLC, formerly Liberty Global, Inc, is an international cable company with operations in 14 countries. The Company’s tripleplay services are provided through networks and technology platforms that connect approximately 25 million customers subscribing to over 47 million television, broadband Internet and telephony services.

