Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.32% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 22.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 42,128 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc ( NASDAQ CALM ) opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,130.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 0.77. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $262.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.50 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

