Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Atento SA (ATTO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,981 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.79% of Atento worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atento during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Atento by 402.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Atento by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 16,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Atento during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Edinburgh Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atento by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edinburgh Partners Ltd now owns 98,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 69,300 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atento alerts:

Shares of Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Atento SA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $731.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Atento’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATTO. Barrington Research set a $16.00 price target on shares of Atento and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atento in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/ameriprise-financial-inc-has-6-75-million-holdings-in-atento-sa-atto.html.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA is a provider of customer-relationship management and business-process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services and solutions in Latin America. The Company offers a portfolio of CRM BPO services, including customer care, sales, collections, back office and technical support. The Company operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas and Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.