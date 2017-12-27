Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $6.49 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,264,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,875,000 after acquiring an additional 301,377 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 153.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 478,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after acquiring an additional 289,474 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 422,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,191,000 after acquiring an additional 217,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 26.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,252,000 after acquiring an additional 207,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,500 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.26, for a total transaction of $240,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 5,500 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $564,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,598,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE MKC) opened at $102.01 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $13,351.21, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.53.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.93%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

