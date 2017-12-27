Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 23,100 Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.31% of Descartes Systems Group worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 14,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $27.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

Descartes Systems Group Inc ( DSGX ) opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,149.66, a P/E ratio of 82.36 and a beta of 0.51. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Descartes Systems Group Profile

Descartes Systems Group Inc (Descartes) is a Canada-based global provider of federated network and global logistics technology solutions that help its customers make and receive shipments and manage related resources. Its network-based solutions, which primarily consist of services and software, connect people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange (bookings, bills of lading, status messages); regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management, and warehouse operations.

