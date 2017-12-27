Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 76,047 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.79% of KMG Chemicals worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of KMG Chemicals by 2,650.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after buying an additional 284,581 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KMG Chemicals by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 261,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 118,440 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of KMG Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,533,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of KMG Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,689,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KMG Chemicals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,609,000 after purchasing an additional 43,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of KMG Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. KMG Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other KMG Chemicals news, major shareholder David L. Hatcher sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $493,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,541,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,467,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David L. Hatcher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $395,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,367,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,146,376.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $11,663,190. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE KMG) opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. KMG Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $68.13. The company has a market cap of $1,009.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.55.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.60 million. KMG Chemicals had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that KMG Chemicals, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. KMG Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

KMG Chemicals, Inc manufactures, formulates and globally distributes specialty chemicals. The Company operates businesses selling electronic chemicals, industrial wood treating chemicals, and industrial valve lubricants and sealants. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic chemicals and Other chemicals.

