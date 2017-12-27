American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.25 Million

Equities analysts expect American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) to post sales of $196.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.00 million and the highest is $196.50 million. American Renal Associates posted sales of $199.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full-year sales of $196.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $747.00 million to $747.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $822.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $820.40 million to $825.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.60 million. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARA. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on American Renal Associates and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Renal Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

American Renal Associates (ARA) opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.40, a PE ratio of -52.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 4.29. American Renal Associates has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $23.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American Renal Associates by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in American Renal Associates by 490.5% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,191,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,812,000 after buying an additional 1,820,649 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Renal Associates by 6.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,933,000 after buying an additional 80,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Renal Associates by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,002,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after buying an additional 73,526 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Renal Associates by 33.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 35,965 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc is a dialysis service provider in the United States focused on joint venture (JV) partnerships with physicians. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 214 dialysis clinics in partnership with 379 nephrologist partners treating over 14,000 patients in 25 states and the District of Columbia.

