Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions ( NASDAQ ASPS ) traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 122,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,873. The company has a market cap of $538.22, a P/E ratio of 262.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.01. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a return on equity of 81.23% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 40,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,413.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Indroneel Chatterjee purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $31,584.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 84,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,219. 6.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 72,193 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 263,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 50,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. GLG Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,585,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA is a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage and consumer debt industries. The Company’s business processes, vendor and electronic payment management software and behavioral science-based analytics manage outcomes for marketplace participants.

