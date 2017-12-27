Altice USA (ATUS) and Shaw Communications (SJR) Head to Head Comparison

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) and Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Altice USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Shaw Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shaw Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Altice USA and Shaw Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altice USA N/A N/A N/A Shaw Communications 16.80% 9.54% 3.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Altice USA and Shaw Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altice USA 0 5 10 0 2.67 Shaw Communications 1 4 1 0 2.00

Altice USA presently has a consensus target price of $31.71, indicating a potential upside of 54.18%. Shaw Communications has a consensus target price of $27.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.98%. Given Altice USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Altice USA is more favorable than Shaw Communications.

Dividends

Shaw Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Altice USA does not pay a dividend. Shaw Communications pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altice USA and Shaw Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altice USA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shaw Communications $3.70 billion 2.93 $644.63 million $0.88 25.85

Shaw Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Altice USA.

Summary

Shaw Communications beats Altice USA on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc. is engaged in providing broadband communications and video services in the United States. The Company’s segments include Cablevision and Cequel. Cablevision provides broadband, pay television and telephony services to residential and business customers in and around the New York metropolitan area. Cequel provides broadband, pay television and telephony services to residential and business customers in the south-central United States. It also provides services through ten states of Texas, West Virginia, Louisiana, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Arizona, California, Missouri and Ohio. The Company also provides Wi-Fi hotspot access content and advertising services. Broadband provides services, such as video streaming, content downloading for time-shifted video consumption and other applications delivered over OTT platforms. Pay Television provides services through cable network. Video services delivered over DSL networks.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc. (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers. Its Business Network Services division offers data networking, Cable telecommunications, Satellite video and fleet tracking services to businesses and public sector entities. Its Business Infrastructure Services division offers data center colocation, cloud technology and managed information technology (IT) solutions to businesses. The Company offers wireless services for voice and data communications through its Wireless division. Its wireline services offer approximately 120 high definition (HD) channels and over 10,000 on-demand, pay-per-view and subscription movie and television programming titles.

